Friend of 6 people shot in 5 Points area of High Point on Christmas Eve speaks out

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- FOX8 is continuing to learn about a drive-by shooting on Montlieu Avenue in High Point.

Several shots were fired just after 4:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve and injured six people in the parking lot of Five Points Grocery Store.

He grew up with the six men who were hit in the shooting. He stopped by Five Points Wednesday to take a look at the parking lot where his childhood friends were shot.

“Since middle school, man. Since middle school. Once I seen a couple of my friends down, man, I felt sad. I really thought people were going to lose their lives,” Smith said.

The six men who were shot survived.

FOX8 briefly spoke to one of the victims off-camera who was grazed on the hand by a bullet when the shooting started and he ran away.

Smith wants to see the violence come to an end.

“This should be a wakeup call for a lot of people. And it was six. Not one, not two, it was six,” Smith said.

A grocery store employee tells FOX8 this is the second shooting in this area in a week.

The window of the pizza shop next door is completely shattered from last week's shooting.

“This used to be a great neighborhood. It was not like this," Smith said. "Now all this shooting is coming around. It’s just a whole new ball game. Now it’s like I’m just afraid of even letting my kids walk to school."

Smith tells FOX8 the youngest victim in Tuesday’s shooting is 16-years-old.