What’s open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Did dinner slip your mind in the midst of Christmas prep? Forget to pick up milk and cookies for Santa? Good news — you can still visit some of your favorite chains this Christmas.

Hours vary by location and some close early for the holiday, so it’s best to call ahead before showing up with an empty stomach.

And while you’re at it, don’t forget to dispense some holiday cheer with employees and say thanks!

Christmas Eve

CVS

Chick-fil-A — hours vary

Denny’s — open 24 hours

Dunkin’ — hours vary

Einstein Bagels — regular store hours

IHOP — hours vary

Kroger — most locations close at 7 p.m.

McDonalds — hours vary

Publix — close at 7 p.m.

Panera — hours vary

Starbucks — hours vary

Taco Bell — hours vary

US Post Office — hours vary

UPS stores — hours vary

Waffle House — open 24 hours

Walgreens — most close at 12 a.m.

Wawa — regular hours

Whole Foods — 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Christmas Day

CVS — check hours ahead of time, most pharmacies closed

Denny’s — open 24 hours

Dunkin‘ — hours vary

IHOP — hours vary

Starbucks — hours vary

Waffle House — open 24 hours

Walgreens — open regular hours, pharmacies depend on location

Wawa — most regular hours