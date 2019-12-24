× UNCC shooting victim Riley Howell to be immortalized as a Jedi in Star Wars universe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UNC Charlotte shooting victim Riley Howell, will be immortalized as a Jedi, the Asheville Citizen-Times reported.

The Jedi are guardians of peace and justice in the Star Wars universe.

Howell was 21 years old when he and another victim student were killed in the UNCC shooting in April. Howell died trying to protect other students from the shooter.

Officials at Lucasfilm, the Star Wars production company, wrote a letter to Howell’s family:

“Riley’s courage and selflessness bring out the Jedi in all of us. We hope that you may rejoice in his memory, and we join you in honor his life and example.”

SHOUT OUT to RILEY HOWELL whose courage & selflessness confronting senseless gun-violence is inspirational to us all-This real-life hero has become Jedi Master RI-LEE HOWELL in the official #StarWars canon. May his memory live on from here to eternity! https://t.co/3bkgXaKOpx — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 24, 2019