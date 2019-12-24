× Two men shot in High Point on Sharon Street

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two men were shot in High Point on Monday night.

At about 10:30 p.m. High Point police responded to the 900 block of Sharon Street in reference to a shots fired call.

While enroute to Sharon Street, communications received an additional call that there were two shooting victims that arrived at High Point Hospital in a personal vehicle.

Once both victims arrived, they were immediately triaged. It was determined that one victim received a gunshot wound to his face/shoulder area and the second victim received a gunshot wound to his stomach.

One victim was airlifted to another location in critical condition and the second victim was taken by ambulance in stable condition.

Through investigation, a gun, shell casings and a cell phone were located at the scene and seized.

High Point Police Detectives are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.