Teen shot, killed in High Point on Christmas Eve

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point teenager was shot and killed early on Christmas Eve in High Point, according to a press release from the High Point Police Department.

At about 12:30 a.m. High Point police responded to High Point Hospital in reference to a shooting victim that was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Officers were able to determine that the 18-year-old victim was shot at 3708 Eskdale Drive.

The victim was airlifted to another location and was pronounced dead a short time later.

High Point Police detectives are investigating and no additional information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.