Suspect arrested in Burlington bank robbery

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police have arrested a man in connection with a Monday afternoon bank robbery, according to a news release.

Bryan Keith Flowers, 47, of Burlington, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of cocaine.

The robbery was reported at the PNC Bank, located at 2945 S. Church St., at 12:48 p.m. Monday.

On Tuesday at 11:08 a.m., police were called to the Econo Lodge on Hanford Road regarding someone acting strangely.

When officers got there, they recognized Flowers as the suspect in the bank robbery.

Flowers subsequently confessed to committing the robbery, the release said.

He is being held under a $250,000 secured bond.