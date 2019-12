Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point police are investigating a shooting involving multiple victims.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Montlieu Avenue.

Police, Guilford County EMS and AirCare were called to the scene.

Guilford County EMS could not provide a specific number of victims or the extent of their injuries.

