Marc is looking for his Forever Family this Christmas

Posted 8:35 am, December 24, 2019, by
Data pix.

Marc is looking for his Forever Family this Christmas.

Child Advocate Aislynn Gardner says Marc is a "super energetic kid" who loves to read "all the time."

"I really love superheroes," Marc said. "The powers that I will want from Batman would be, the Dark Knight, to be able to fly and all that."

"My most favorite thing is about insects and my favorite arachnid is the trapdoor spider and the tarantula. What I want to do when I get older is be a Marine and be able to go to the ocean."

Gardner said, "My ultimate dream for Marc is just for him to be happy. Have a family that loves him, that it is important to him, cares about him."

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.