Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marc is looking for his Forever Family this Christmas.

Child Advocate Aislynn Gardner says Marc is a "super energetic kid" who loves to read "all the time."

"I really love superheroes," Marc said. "The powers that I will want from Batman would be, the Dark Knight, to be able to fly and all that."

"My most favorite thing is about insects and my favorite arachnid is the trapdoor spider and the tarantula. What I want to do when I get older is be a Marine and be able to go to the ocean."

Gardner said, "My ultimate dream for Marc is just for him to be happy. Have a family that loves him, that it is important to him, cares about him."