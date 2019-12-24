Man, 19, confessed to killing pregnant sister he called ‘embarrassment,’ police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE COLONY, Texas -- Authorities in Texas say they have charged a 19-year-old man with capital murder in the death of his pregnant sister, according to KTVT.

Police say Eduardo Arevalo confessed to strangling his 23-year-old sister, Viridiana Arevalo, on Dec. 16. She was eight months pregnant.

Investigators say Arevalo told them he buried her body an hour north from The Colony, but then retrieved it early Sunday morning and dumped it in an alley less than a mile from their family's house.

"The only reason he gave for killing her was that she was an embarrassment to her family and he stated it would be better off that she wasn't here," said Sgt. Aaron Woodard, of The Colony Police Department.

Family members say Viridiana Arevalo suffered from depression.

Authorities say a suicide note was found in the home, but that her brother claimed responsibility for that too.

"He later confessed to having written the note and the information we have is that it was implied she wrote the note," Woodard said.

Diego Arevalo, the brother of Eduardo and Viridiana Arevalo, said his sister was really looking forward to having a baby girl.

"She was excited. She always wanted a sister. She was the only sister in the family. She wanted a little sister but it never happened," Diego Arevalo said.

Police say the victim's boyfriend reported her missing last week. They don't believe he was involved.