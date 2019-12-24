Local boy with rare heart conditions gets cards from across the community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- A local boy with a rare heart condition got the only thing he wanted for Christmas.

William Sidebottom goes to Balfour Elementary School.

All he asked for was holiday cards.

So businesses in downtown Asheboro came together to host card-making stations for him.

On Friday, several of those business owners surprised William at school.

And because William also likes sports cars, they arranged to show up in some nice rides.

Some of the cards came from other schools in the area and people in the community who wanted to be part of this special moment.