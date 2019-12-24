Homicide investigation underway after 1 of 2 High Point shooting victims dies from injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Monday night shooting in High Point is now a homicide investigation, according to a news release from High Point police.

At about 10:30 p.m. High Point police responded to the 900 block of Sharon Street in reference to a shots fired call.

While en route to Sharon Street, communications received an additional call that there were two shooting victims that arrived at High Point Hospital in a personal vehicle.

Once both victims arrived, they were immediately triaged. It was determined that one victim received a gunshot wound to his face/shoulder area and the second victim received a gunshot wound to his stomach.

On Tuesday, High Point police said the victim who was shot in the stomach, a 27-year-old man, died from his injuries.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.