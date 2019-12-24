Follow Santa around the globe with NORAD’s Santa tracker

NORAD’s Santa Tracker is tracking Santa Claus as he makes his flight around the world tonight — track Santa here!
When will he show up at your house? Check the tracker above to follow his process.
The Santa Tracker has been around since 1955 when a local Sears store in Colorado Springs ran a dial Santa ad.
Except the number was a misprint. Instead of listing the number for Sears’ Santa hotline, it posted the number for the Continental Air Defense Command center.
The staff decided to help children track Santa.
Have a Merry Christmas!