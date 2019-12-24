‘Extremely intoxicated’ man arrested in Greensboro after police say he accidentally tried to get into the wrong house

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An ‘extremely intoxicated’ man was arrested early Tuesday after police say he accidentally tried to get into the wrong house.

Officers responded to a burglary in progress at 4408 Green Forest Road.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with 32-year-old Jacob Falzone who told police he thought he was at a friend’s house for a party — which was really two blocks away.

Falzone tried to gain entry into the residence through a rear door.

Falzone was met by the 92-year-old homeowner, Doug Watts, and his daughter Laura who is visiting from Alabama for Christmas.

They tell FOX8 she was asleep in the den when she heard banging on the back door and glass shatter.

She woke up her dad and he thought his grandson was at the door and opened it.

When he realized it wasn’t his grandson he closed and locked the door.

The man kept saying he lived there and wasn’t making much sense because he was intoxicated, they said.

The daughter called police as Doug Watts took an old BB gun off the wall and stuck it through the broken window pane.

Falzone was treated by EMS and placed under arrest for attempted breaking and entering and damage to property.