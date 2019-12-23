× Woman pulls knife on family walking on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Police are investigating after a woman reportedly pulled a knife on a family while they were walking on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, WMBF reported.

A man said he was walking north on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk with his two children when a woman reached out and “stroked” his daughter’s head. The incident happened around 4 p.m. Sunday.

The man and suspect then got into a verbal, and then physical, altercation.

At some point the woman then pulled a knife.

The man and his two daughers were able to get away.

Police have not been able to locate the suspect.