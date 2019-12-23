Woman pulls knife on family walking on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

Posted 1:24 pm, December 23, 2019, by

Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach (Google Maps)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Police are investigating after a woman reportedly pulled a knife on a family while they were walking on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, WMBF reported.

A man said he was walking north on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk with his two children when a woman reached out and “stroked” his daughter’s head. The incident happened around 4 p.m. Sunday.

The man and suspect then got into a verbal, and then physical, altercation.

At some point the woman then pulled a knife.

The man and his two daughers were able to get away.

Police have not been able to locate the suspect.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.