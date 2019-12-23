× Winston-Salem man dies after dirtbike crash earlier this month

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has died after a crash in Winston-Salem earlier this month.

On Dec. 14 at 4:34 p.m. the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 1100 block of Cleveland Avenue.

Upon arrival officers located a dirtbike crashed in the roadway with the driver, Jarrell Lamont Cohen, laying in the roadway a short distance away.

A preliminary investigation into this crash revealed that Cohen was traveling south on Cleveland Avenue and appeared to brake hard, causing Cohen to flip over the handlebars and land in the roadway.

He was taken to a local medical facility for serious injuries.

On Friday, Cohen died from injuries sustained during this crash.