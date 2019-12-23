Winston-Salem firefighters save Christmas presents during apartment fire; 10 people displaced

Posted 8:53 pm, December 23, 2019, by , Updated at 08:57PM, December 23, 2019
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Ten people won't be sleeping in their own beds tonight after an apartment fire, but firefighters were able to save the Christmas presents inside.

The fire started in an apartment at 1000 Cedar Place Court and extended into two apartments, according to Jason Allred, of the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

In addition to damage caused by the fire, a third apartment had flood damage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

