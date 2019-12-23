× Unrestrained toddler dies in hit-and-run crash on Florida highway

An unrestrained 3-year-old was killed Sunday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash in Polk County, Florida, WESH reported.

Troopers say an unknown car was driving eastbound on Interstate 4 around 2 p.m. Sunday.

A second car had six occupants aged 3, 7, 14, 17, 21 and 27. That car was also driving eastbound.

The unknown car changed lanes and collided with the back of the second car. The collision caused 21-year-old Yahkirioth Swain to lose control and rotate to the center median, according to troopers.

The 3-year-old, who was not restrained, was killed. All of the other passengers in the second car were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Troopers said charges in the connection with the crash are pending.