Thomasville boy hit by car last month home from hospital in time for holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- The mother of a 12-year-old who was hit by a car while rollerblading last month is speaking publicly for the first time since it happened.

“I couldn’t even get to the ambulance you know, there were so many cars because of traffic so I took off running for dear life. It was very bad,” said Jennifer Calloway, Rodney Trivette’s mom.

A feeding tube, brain surgery to remove a blood clot and around-the-clock care was needed for Rodney. Calloway still gets emotional when she remembers the night her son was hit by a car.

“I kept saying, 'Wake up Rodney,' and he wouldn’t wake up,” Calloway said.

The impact knocked the 12-year-old unconscious and shattered his knee. After three and a half weeks in the hospital, Rodney is finally home for the holidays.

“He’s got appointments in Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Charlotte, Lexington and High Point. All the therapies he has,” Calloway said.

The crash left Rodney with a traumatic brain injury and short-term memory loss. Some days he doesn’t recognize his own mom.

“It breaks my heart, it breaks my heart. It does because when I go to therapy with him and sometimes they ask him a question and he won’t know -- like how many numbers. He’ll say like two numbers because he doesn’t know to start at 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 yet,” Calloway said.

Despite Rodney’s challenges, Calloway is keeping her eyes on the future.

“Now we've just got to put the work into it and get him back to the norm,” Calloway said.

Rodney is expected to make a full recovery with regular therapy. His mom hopes he’ll be back in school by February and urges parents to remember safety first. Rodney and his friend were not wearing helmets during the crash.