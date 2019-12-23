Security guard shot during robbery at Kernersville business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- A security guard shot was shot early Monday during a robbery at Kernersville business, according to a news release from the Kernersville Police Department.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., Kernersville Police responded to an armed robbery at the Fun Zone Sweepstakes, located at 723 E. Mountain St.

Upon arrival, officers found someone suffering from a gunshot wound.

It was determined that during the robbery, the suspect(s) shot and wounded a private security guard.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS with serious injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Kernersville Police Department.

BREAKING: Kernersville Police Department on scene at reported armed robbery. Police say the suspect(s) shot and wounded a private security guard at Fun Zone Sweepstakes. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/jH2LyLdDq0 — Tess Bargebuhr (@Tessbargebuhr) December 23, 2019