Security guard shot during robbery at Kernersville business

Posted 6:40 am, December 23, 2019, by , Updated at 06:55AM, December 23, 2019
Data pix.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- A security guard shot was shot early Monday during a robbery at Kernersville business, according to a news release from the Kernersville Police Department.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., Kernersville Police responded to an armed robbery at the Fun Zone Sweepstakes, located at 723 E. Mountain St.

Upon arrival, officers found someone suffering from a gunshot wound.

It was determined that during the robbery, the suspect(s) shot and wounded a private security guard.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS with serious injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Kernersville Police Department.

 

