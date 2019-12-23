Security guard shot during robbery at Kernersville business

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- A security guard shot was shot early Monday during a robbery at Kernersville business, according to a news release from the Kernersville Police Department.
At approximately 4:30 a.m., Kernersville Police responded to an armed robbery at the Fun Zone Sweepstakes, located at 723 E. Mountain St.
Upon arrival, officers found someone suffering from a gunshot wound.
It was determined that during the robbery, the suspect(s) shot and wounded a private security guard.
The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS with serious injuries.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Kernersville Police Department.
