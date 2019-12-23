People getting last-minute Christmas shopping done in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The pressure is on! With Christmas quickly approaching, you are running out of time to buy your gifts and get the Christmas ham ready. At the Friendly Center in Greensboro, Chris Stanley is getting an early start on finishing his wish list.

"It's not that bad actually," Stanley said. "The parking lot is pretty empty, so I came early."

But it doesn't take long for the crowds to take over. Melanie Thomas said the additional shoppers are a part of the fun of shopping at Christmas.

"I love the holidays. For me, it's always fun. Some people want it to be over but I want it to keep going," Thomas said.

A few shops away, Doug and Mary Kimrey explained the special reason why they are dashing through the crowds.

"My husband was in a bad accident on the 23rd, he's lucky to be here with us," Mary Kimrey said. "We try to do something happy on this day and we like being out."

As the clock counts down to Christmas, grocery stores are seeing more shoppers. Bernice Belton's cart is filled with everything her family will need when they come over to cook Christmas dinner.

"No regrets about inviting everyone over," Belton said. "They always have me do the sweet potato pie and the turkey and dressing and I enjoy doing that."

And thinking of others is probably the energy we need to wrap up our long Christmas to do list.

"It's amazing," Tina Ring said. "We get so busy during the year, we don't get together. This is a time when we get to see everybody we don't see often."

"My favorite time of the year is when we have all of my family in the house," Roma Cheek said. "All of us being together."