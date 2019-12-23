Organization brings Christmas to the homeless in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – With just days until Christmas, a Piedmont Triad organization wants people experiencing homelessness to know sometimes you just need some help getting back on your feet.

The founder of Broken Wings in Unity says she knows this first hand, which is why the group brought Christmas to the homeless in Davidson County Sunday.

People at Crisis Ministry in Davidson County were able to enjoy a free haircut, a warm meal, and pick up items like clothes and toiletries.

“Give them hope that one day they will be back on their feet and they can do the same thing for somebody else,” said Stacy West, the founder of Broken Wings in Unity.

West spent time at the shelter several years ago while battling a heroin addiction.

“I lost everything… my house, three cars, my kids,” West said.

Now, she and her team want others struggling to know people care and are here to help.

“My involvement as well is with the children,” said Alicia Flores, the co-director of Broken Wings and Unity. “We do a lot to make sure kids have plenty for Christmas as well as to take care of them throughout the year too.”

Courtney Call is a cosmetologist. She volunteered her time to cut people’s hair at the event.

“Makes me feel better about my life situations when I can help someone,” Call said.

Shelter coordinator Steve Foster has seen how help like that has impacted people, including himself.

“I started out as a resident and worked my way up to coordinator,” said Steve Foster, the shelter coordinator. : “I want to give back because this place is really helping me out a lot. I used to be an addict and this place turned my life around.”

People in the community donated the items passed out on Sunday. The organization was hoping to give away all the stuff so they could begin collecting donations for next year.