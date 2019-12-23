‘Grinch’ tampers with Christmas decorations in downtown Thomasville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- A grinch tampering with Christmas decorations in downtown Thomasville.

The Thomasville Beautification Committee tells FOX8 the decorations surrounding East Main Street and Cate’s Alley have been up since Nov. 23.

On Saturday night a committee member noticed one of the trees that line Cate’s Alley was missing along with a couple extension cords that power the lights.

“We came down to see the displays in the window,” said Billy Freeman, accompanied by his daughter and granddaughter.

The cold and rain didn’t keep these families from admiring the displays and lights. Freeman said he’s excited to share the experience with his granddaughter.

“There was always those kinds of things when I was small in Thomasville and it was always fun to come down and see them so I thought we’d share the love,” Freeman said.

But not everyone was feeling the joy after some decorations were tampered with over the weekend.

“There could be a Grinch at work or it could be Ebenezer. You never know,” Freeman said.

Hours after some decorations went missing, soap mysteriously ended up in the fountain.

“It’s kind of sad that people do that but Christmas will go on,” Freeman said.

The beautification committee said pranksters have been soaping the fountain for years, but stealing decorations is a first.

“Thomasville’s just a very friendly small town. That’s very unusual for Thomasville,” Freeman said.

The downtown displays will be up until Jan. 6. A Chair City Christmas is still planned for Christmas Eve. In the meantime, police are upping patrols near the decorations.