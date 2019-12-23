Greensboro woman charged with assault after Applebee’s stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro woman has been charged in a stabbing that happened at a Greensboro Applebee's last week.

Natori Regine Clanton, 21, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. She was given a $2,000 bond and has since bonded out.

The victim was taken to the hospital after Thursday night's stabbing at the Applebee's at 4406 W. Wendover Ave.

Greensboro police say two women got into a dispute and one of the women was stabbed.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Greensboro police have not released the name of the suspect or the victim.