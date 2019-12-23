Greensboro police surprise single mom with an SUV for Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A single mother of five is having a great Christmas thanks to officers with the Greensboro Police Department’s District 2.

“I was so shocked,” said Raven Moore, who was given an SUV from officers Monday. “Now I'm able to get back and forth to work, get the kids to and from school and to PTA meetings.”

Each Christmas the officers adopt a family in their district.

“This is part of policing you probably don't hear about,” Officer Matthew Menshew said. “You're injected into people’s lives and communities and you have an opportunity to reach out and help people and that's one of the most fulfilling jobs for me.”

The officers got some help from car dealer Bam Littlejohn, who also got the SUV some new tires and tuned up.

“I went to Bobby's Friendly towing and told them what I was trying to do and he gave it to me and all the service work that it needed,” Littlejohn said.

DH Griffin also donated car seats for the kids.

“I asked God to bless me with some blessings,” Moore said. “I’m just thankful.”