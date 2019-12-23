Burlington police searching for suspect in bank robbery

Photo Gallery
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are looking for a man in connection with a Monday afternoon bank robbery, according to a news release.
The robbery was reported at the PNC Bank, located at 2945 S. Church St., at 12:48 p.m.
Employees told police a man wearing a dark-colored beanie and a camouflage jacket passed one of the tellers a note demanding money.
The teller gave the man cash and he left the bank headed toward International Drive.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Burlington police.
36.095692 -79.437799