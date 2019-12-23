Burlington police searching for suspect in bank robbery

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are looking for a man in connection with a Monday afternoon bank robbery, according to a news release.

The robbery was reported at the PNC Bank, located at 2945 S. Church St., at 12:48 p.m.

Employees told police a man wearing a dark-colored beanie and a camouflage jacket passed one of the tellers a note demanding money.

The teller gave the man cash and he left the bank headed toward International Drive.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Burlington police.

