2 taken to hospital after shooting in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in High Point on Monday night, according to Lt. Tracy Perry.

The shooting was reported at 10:32 p.m. at Wise Avenue and Sharon Street.

Officers who came to the scene learned two victims had already been driven to the hospital.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting or the conditions of the victims.

