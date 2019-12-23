2 men arrested for illegal dirt bike, ATV activity in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police arrested two men in connection to a months-long investigation into illegal dirt bikes and ATVs in Greensboro.

“I think they are highly dangerous,” said Detective Jamie Young, with UNCG police.

UNCG and Greensboro police, with the assistance of probation and parole, arrested Curtis Swiney and Matthew Frazier on Friday.

On Monday in court, a judge lowered Frazier’s bond to $50,000 secured. He’s facing numerous charges including assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm.

“Patted his firearm on the side and said... I think he made the comment, ‘Keep following me and I have some bullets for you,’” Young said.

Police say Frazier even tried to run down a second officer.

“Drove directly at her and attempted to run her over while she was in her full uniform next to her car,” Young said.

On Monday, FOX8 also learned police have a warrant out for the man in a bright vest spotted riding in downtown Greensboro. It’s one of the areas the group likes to frequent.

“They allude us and then they go at a high rate of speed, careless and reckless, and then they almost collide with individuals walking around the city streets,” said Officer Jeremy Johnson, with the Greensboro Police Department.

Detective Young believes these people all know each other.

“From a legal standard I’m not sure they can quite be defined as a gang but the way that they act and the way that they operate that’s what they seem to me,” Young said. “We’ve seen them driving on the sidewalks, open carry firearms, running stop signs and running red lights.”

Both Swiney and Frazier are also facing several drug charges after police executed search warrants and found things like marijuana and $9,500 in counterfeit bills.