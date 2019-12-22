More than 60 vehicles involved in crash on I-64 in Virginia; 35 injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK Co., Va. – Around 60 vehicles crashed in a chain reaction on I-64 in eastern Virginia on Sunday morning because of fog and ice, WAVY reported.

The pileup, about 50 miles east of Richmond, closed both sides of the interstate, authorities said. Photos from the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police show the extent of the backup and damage.

Virginia State Police said fog and ice were on Queens Creek Bridge at 7:51 a.m. when the crashes began.

Peter Glagola with Riverside Regional Medical Center tweeted that they were treating 35 patients from the wreck.

Glagola stated that:

One person has serious injuries

Five patients have moderate injuries

Nineteen patients have minor injuries

"Please use caution while driving due to fog and icy road conditions (especially on bridges)," York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said.

UPDATE: 25 people being treated at Riverside Regional Medical Center for injuries from #I64 crash. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/5zHVuEm3X0 — Robert Bennett (@WAVY10Bob) December 22, 2019