A play Charcuterie board sold by Fisher-Price is creating quite a debate online. It’s called Fisher-Price’s “Snacks for Two” Charcuterie Board.

The toy maker’s website says it’s for preschoolers aged 3 and up.

The set includes fake marble plates, a wood-accented cutting board and real fabric napkins. Along with fake snacks of salami, cheese, pull-apart grapes and crackers.

People online have attacked the toy set for being snooty, too hipster-ish and too high brow.