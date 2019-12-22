× Crime-fighting Facebook page brings Christmas joy to NC girl paralyzed in drive-by shooting

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s no question about what is 7-year-old Miasia Perry’s favorite part of the holidays.

​”Opening the gifts,” Perry said.

​​A Facebook page, Fighting Crime, organized the effort to spread cheer to the young Nash County girl who was paralyzed after being shot earlier this year.​​

Perry was in her home when someone fired at her house. Deputies arrested one person shortly after the shooting. ​​

​​Her family said she’s stayed strong throughout her recovery. ​​

But this weekend, she’s trading her chair for cheer. ​​

“She doesn’t claim her chair everywhere,” said Perry’s aunt, Kiahira Murphy. ​

​Murphy told CBS 17 the holidays this year are different after what happened to her niece. ​​

But since then, Miasia is in a new home filled with the Christmas spirit, and a spirit of independence.​​

“She’s one of a kind. I wouldn’t trade her for nothing,” Murphy said. “If we’re at home, of course, she’s sitting and moving everywhere else. But, if we go to church, she says, ‘I’m going to leave my chair at home.”​​

Perry and her family are taking it one day at a time — hopeful for the future while enjoying Christmas.

​​”She’s a trooper, and we appreciate everything they’re doing for us,” Murphy said. “We’re glad to still have her here with us.”​​

Fighting Crime posted to Facebook Sunday thanking the community for helping make Christmas special for Miasia.

“I was so happy to put this all together for Miasa. It was great meeting such a sweet girl. I hope her and her family have a wonderful Christmas! THANK YOU ALL FOR DONATING TO HELP HER!,” Fighting Crime posted.

Murphy said Perry’s school, Nashville Elementary School, also donated gifts for Miasia and her sister. ​