Carolina Panthers fall to the Indianapolis Colts; now 5-10 on the season

Posted 4:05 pm, December 22, 2019, by , Updated at 04:07PM, December 22, 2019

Photo Gallery

Inline

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Indianapolis Colts beat the Carolina Panthers 38-6 on Sunday.

The Panthers are now 5-10 on the season.

The next game is against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Dec. 29. The game can be seen on Fox.

Sunday’s game was the third the Panthers have played since the team parted ways with former head coach Ron Rivera. Secondary coach Perry Fewell has been named interim head coach.

It was also quarterback Will Grier’s first career game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.