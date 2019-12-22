Carolina Panthers fall to the Indianapolis Colts; now 5-10 on the season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Indianapolis Colts beat the Carolina Panthers 38-6 on Sunday.

The Panthers are now 5-10 on the season.

The next game is against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Dec. 29. The game can be seen on Fox.

Sunday’s game was the third the Panthers have played since the team parted ways with former head coach Ron Rivera. Secondary coach Perry Fewell has been named interim head coach.

It was also quarterback Will Grier’s first career game against the Indianapolis Colts.