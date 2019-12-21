Thousands donate canned goods at 2019 FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concert in Winston-Salem — see you tonight Greensboro!

Posted 11:09 am, December 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:16AM, December 21, 2019
Data pix.

FOX8 viewers donated thousands of canned goods at Friday's FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concert Friday night in Winston-Salem!

There is one more concert -- tonight (Saturday night) in Greensboro! It will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum. There also was a concert in Burlington on Dec. 13.

The Triad Holiday Food Drive, sponsored by FOX8 and Old Dominion Freight Line, provides The Salvation Army with food to help feed local families in need. More than 9 million cans of food have been collected since 1987. This is the largest and most important food collection event of the year for The Salvation Army.  Last year, over 22,000 people were served.

For many years, FOX8 and Old Dominion have celebrated the Triad Holiday Food Drive by hosting concerts at the Greensboro Coliseum, Lawrence Joel Veteran Memorial Coliseum, and in Burlington at Williams High School. The holiday concerts have become a tradition for many Piedmont Triad families, offering quality holiday entertainment. The Triad Holiday Concerts are open to the public and an array of seasonal music is provided by the Greensboro and Winston-Salem Symphonies.

The only “cost” to attend is a canned food donation (three cans per person, recommended).

Help us continue conquering this problem by registering your company to participate in the FOX8 and Old Dominion Triad Holiday Food Drive!

Photo Gallery

Inline
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.