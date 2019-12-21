North Carolina Department of Transportation holds art contest for children ages 6 to 17

Posted 2:36 pm, December 21, 2019, by

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has an aviation theme for this year’s art contest.

It’s for children ages 6 to 17 who live or are in school in North Carolina.

All ‘Flying Yesterday and Tomorrow”-themed entries must be postmarked by Jan. 17.

The artwork should combine the flights of the past with the dreams of the future.

For more information on how to enter and where to send your entry, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.