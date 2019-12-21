× North Carolina Department of Transportation holds art contest for children ages 6 to 17

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has an aviation theme for this year’s art contest.

It’s for children ages 6 to 17 who live or are in school in North Carolina.

All ‘Flying Yesterday and Tomorrow”-themed entries must be postmarked by Jan. 17.

The artwork should combine the flights of the past with the dreams of the future.

For more information on how to enter and where to send your entry, click here.