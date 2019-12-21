Friday Night Lights: Check out this home’s decorations on North Church Street in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here at FOX8, we are getting into the holiday spirit.

You sent your submissions for Friday Night Lights -- a chance to show off your holiday decorating skills.

Check out this home on North Church Street in Greensboro! These lights are put up by Larry Miller, who says he starts planning before Halloween.

How would you like to be featured on our next Friday Night Lights?

All you have to do is email us a picture of your home or a festive home on your street to news@wghp.com and, if selected, we'll show it off right here on FOX8.