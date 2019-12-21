Friday Night Lights: Check out this home’s decorations in Randleman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here at FOX8, we are getting into the holiday spirit.

You sent your submissions for Friday Night Lights -- a chance to show off your holiday decorating skills.

Check out this home in Randleman! These lights are put up by Pete Darrity. He says it's a collaborative effort between him and his neighbor.

They've been decorating for 30 years and it takes them up to six weeks to decorate.

How would you like to be featured on our next Friday Night Lights?

All you have to do is email us a picture of your home or a festive home on your street to news@wghp.com and, if selected, we'll show it off right here on FOX8.