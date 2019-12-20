Woman’s love of cats turns into works of art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It all started with a book about her family cat which sold 800 copies, and now Michele Manderine is getting orders for animal art faster than she can churn it out.

Her favorite? Cats.

“I can't just put a cat on canvas. That's not enough. It's boring. A cat must be whimsical.”

Manderine works with photography, paint, glitter, yarn… she’s truly a multi-media artist, and also today’s Project Pet.

If you are interested in having her create a custom piece or in buying one of her finished works, she will be at multiple craft shows in 2020:

• January 25: Hearts for Paws, 7939 Broad Street, Rural Hall, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• February 9: Love Market at Foothills Tasting Room, 3800 Kimwell Dr. Winston-Salem, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

• March: Oak Forest UMC, 11461 Old Hwy 52, Winston-Salem, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• April 5: Foothills Spring Market, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Memorial Day weekend: Fairview Moravian Church Craft Show, Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• June 14: Foothills Summer Fling Craft Show, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• July: Crickets Nest Firecracker Festival, Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.