Winston-Salem woman dies after crashing into garbage truck on Reidsville Road, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was killed in a crash involving a garbage truck in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 6:29 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 4000 block of Reidsville Road.

Police say 27-year-old Amanda Lynn Coleman, of Winston-Salem, was driving a 2007 Ford Focus north on the 4200 block of Reidsville Road when she crashed into a 2017 Peterbuilt garbage truck, stopped in the road while workers collected garbage.

Police do not know why Coleman did not stop.

Coleman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died on Thursday.