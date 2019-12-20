WATCH LIVE 2 PM: News conference to learn details of Winston-Salem Sanitation Department shooting

Winston-Salem woman dies after crashing into garbage truck on Reidsville Road, police say

Posted 1:55 pm, December 20, 2019, by , Updated at 01:56PM, December 20, 2019
Data pix.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was killed in a crash involving a garbage truck in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 6:29 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 4000 block of Reidsville Road.

Police say 27-year-old Amanda Lynn Coleman, of Winston-Salem, was driving a 2007 Ford Focus north on the 4200 block of Reidsville Road when she crashed into a  2017 Peterbuilt garbage truck, stopped in the road while workers collected garbage.

Police do not know why Coleman did not stop.

Coleman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died on Thursday.

