Statistics show spike in crime for High Point in 2019

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Crime in High Point is on the rise. Officials at the High Point Police Department are breaking down the statistics from this year.

They're looking at these numbers to pinpoint where these crimes happen most and what type of crimes are increasing. Right now their focus is gun violence.

Capt. Tim Ellenberger said shootings and robberies are the reason for the spike in crime. Statistics show there have been more than 550 cases of violent crimes this year. In 2018, there were around 400.

"We've got 250 officers working to put not all the people in jail but put the right ones in jail," Ellenberger said.

He said most of those cases are assaults with guns.

Although aggravated assaults are increasing, homicide numbers are at a standstill.

So far in 2019, there have been 17, one less than last year.

Ellenberger said it's going to take an entire effort from the community to make sure these numbers don't go any higher next year.

"Crime Stoppers, High Point Community Against Violence, all of those groups work together with the police department to address the violence and to keep other people safe too," he said.