Southeast Guilford Middle School donates unopened lunch food to nonprofit ‘Food Bus’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Five years ago, Allison Brown, a teacher at Southeast Guilford Middle School, noticed something was happening during the school's lunch periods.

Students were throwing away food that was unopened and uneaten, and she thought there had to be a way to get that food to people who need it.

She found out about "The Food Bus," a charity that helps schools gather and organize food to give back to their community.

"I walk around at lunch and say, 'Food Bus. Food Bus. Who's got food bus.' And they just throw their hands in the air and hand me the food, and there's a smile on their face."

The students see the value in the program and are happy to donate what they don't want off their lunch plates.

Sixth-grader Addison Taylor says it only makes sense.

"You don't waste food and it goes to the food pantry, so it can go to others in need," she said. "And if you don't eat it, there is no reason to waste it, so you can give it to others and be generous with it."

So far this year, the school has donated more than 1,600 pounds of food to the Alamance Presbyterian Food Pantry, where more than 30 families come each week to get groceries.