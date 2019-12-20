× South Carolina man accused of having more than 15,000 photos, videos of child porn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — A South Carolina man is accused of having thousands of photos and videos of child pornography, WCSC reports.

Bennett Velasquez, 19, is charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators got a warrant to search Velasquez’s computer and found more than 15,000 photos and videos of child pornography.

A judge set Velasquez’s bond at $50,000.

Velasquez has already posted bond and is out of jail.