Shooter, deceased victim identified in shooting at Winston-Salem Sanitation Department

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The shooter and deceased victim in the shooting at the Winston-Salem Sanitation Department have been identified.

The shooting happened at the Joycelyn V. Johnson Municipal building, at 2000 Lowery St., shortly before 7 a.m. on Friday.

Police said Steven Dewayne Haizlit, 61, a City of Winston-Salem employee, opened fire at the facility.

Terry Lee Cobb Jr., 48, a City of Winston-Salem employee, was killed and police believe he was Haizlit's primary target.

Two other people were injured by gunfire, including Winston-Salem Police Sgt. Cameron Stewart Sloan. Sloan was taken to the hospital and is now out of surgery and recovering. The other victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Haizlit was killed in a gunfight with police.

There is no word on a motive beyond police saying Haizlit was targeting Cobb.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines released the following statement about the shooting:

"On behalf of the City Council, I want to express how deeply saddened we are by the tragic event that occurred this morning involving employees at our Sanitation facility on Lowery Street. Although we do not yet have confirmed details about the incident, our thoughts and prayers are with the employees involved, their families, and their co-workers. We remain dedicated to continuing to ensure that all city employees have a safe and secure work place.”

