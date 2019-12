× Scott Huffman files to run against Ted Budd in NC’s 13th congressional district

Democrat Scott Huffman announced Friday he has filed to run against Tedd Budd (R-NC) for North Carolina’s 13th congressional district seat.

Budd has held the seat since assuming office on Jan. 3, 2017,

Huffman describes himself on his campaign website as a veteran and a small business owner.

