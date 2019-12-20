WATCH LIVE 2 PM: News conference to learn details of Winston-Salem Sanitation Department shooting

Rockingham County Middle School student Noah Chambers killed in crash honored with ‘prayer locker’

Posted 10:16 am, December 20, 2019, by , Updated at 10:33AM, December 20, 2019
WENTWORTH, N.C. — It will be a tough Christmas for one family still mourning the death of their 11-year-old.

Noah Chambers was hit by a car while at a truck-or-treat event for Halloween. He died days later.

Students and staff at Noah's school are finding a way to remember him by creating a "prayer locker" at Rockingham County Middle School.

Sponsored by the school's FCA, the project involved cutting a slot into Noah's locker so students could write and drop in requests for prayers.

The design, painted by the school's Media Specialist Brettany Brown, includes the saying he used to share with his mother, "Love you more."

Similar lockers were installed in all three grade levels.

Noah's mom tells FOX8 she absolutely loves the locker and says it is so special.

