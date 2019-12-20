Rockingham County Middle School student Noah Chambers killed in crash honored with ‘prayer locker’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTWORTH, N.C. — It will be a tough Christmas for one family still mourning the death of their 11-year-old.

Noah Chambers was hit by a car while at a truck-or-treat event for Halloween. He died days later.

Students and staff at Noah's school are finding a way to remember him by creating a "prayer locker" at Rockingham County Middle School.

Sponsored by the school's FCA, the project involved cutting a slot into Noah's locker so students could write and drop in requests for prayers.

The design, painted by the school's Media Specialist Brettany Brown, includes the saying he used to share with his mother, "Love you more."

Similar lockers were installed in all three grade levels.

Noah's mom tells FOX8 she absolutely loves the locker and says it is so special.