Reidsville man charged with 4 counts of statutory rape, other child sex crimes

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A Reidsville man faces charges of statutory rape and other child sex crimes, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

James Randy Kennon, 34, of Reidsville, has been charged with four counts of statutory rape, four counts of statutory sex offense with a minor and four counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

Deputies first launched an investigation after learning of the alleged crimes on Tuesday.

Kennon was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond.