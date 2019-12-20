Principal spotted around North Carolina school as ‘Elf on the Shelf’ in hilarious photos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAXHAW, N.C. — A North Carolina elementary school had a very special visitor to kick of the holiday season.

Throughout the day, on Wednesday, students spotted "The Elf on the Shelf" — or rather the principal on the shelf.

"Well, the Elf's out of the bag already!" Kensington Elementary School said in a tweet. "We had a surprise visit from a lifelike Elf on the Shelf today, who looked surprisingly similar to Mr. Vaughn. Livening up the holiday spirit."

Principal Terry Vaughn was the face behind the hilarious costume.

"This is how you spread holiday cheer!" Union County Schools wrote on Twitter. "Great job Principal Terry Vaughn."

It was all a part of the school's "Dress as a Holiday Character" day, according to WSOC.