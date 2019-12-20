Police on scene after shooting at Winston-Salem Sanitation Department; worker describes sound of gunshots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting at the Winston-Salem Sanitation Department early Friday morning.

Officers called it a "hot scene" at the Joycelyn V. Johnson Municipal building at 2000 Lowery St., according to Winston-Salem police.

Herbert Martinez, a sanitation worker, said he heard gunshots before 7 a.m. while he was in his car as people were arriving to work. He said he and others hid in a ditch, and he called his family.

“They said, 'Just start calling the police,' and then next thing I hear is gunshots, so I went down to the ditch that was there, staying away from the gunshots," he said.

Police say the scene is stable but could not elaborate.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video