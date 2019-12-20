WATCH LIVE 2 PM: News conference to learn details of Winston-Salem Sanitation Department shooting

Police on scene after shooting at Winston-Salem Sanitation Department; worker describes sound of gunshots

Posted 7:49 am, December 20, 2019, by , Updated at 09:06AM, December 20, 2019
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting at the Winston-Salem Sanitation Department early Friday morning.

Officers called it a "hot scene" at the Joycelyn V. Johnson Municipal building at 2000 Lowery St., according to Winston-Salem police.

Herbert Martinez, a sanitation worker, said he heard gunshots before 7 a.m. while he was in his car as people were arriving to work. He said he and others hid in a ditch, and he called his family.

“They said, 'Just start calling the police,' and then next thing I hear is gunshots, so I went down to the ditch that was there, staying away from the gunshots," he said.

Police say the scene is stable but could not elaborate.

