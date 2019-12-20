× NC community asks why half-naked man wandering in neighborhood wasn’t arrested, despite surveillance footage

CLAYTON, N.C. — Concerned neighbors reached out to CBS17 wanting to know why no one was arrested after a half-naked man was captured on surveillance video walking around a Clayton neighborhood late at night, WNCN reports.

Last week Clayton Police said they identified the prowler seen on video walking across yards and driveways in the Riverwood Athletic Club neighborhood, but he has not been charged.

“I’d like to know what he was doing,” said Riverwood neighborhood resident David Setser. “It was 11:15 one night, midnight the next. What are you doing roaming around with no pants on?”

A Clayton Police spokesperson said once the prowler was identified and interviewed, the case was turned over to the district attorney. Until it’s determined there was a victim and there are charges are filed, police can’t publicly identify the prowler.

The case reminded some in the Riverwood neighborhood of an incident in March, when a 17-year-old was arrested after a woman spotted him masturbating outside the window of the community’s athletic club.

The teen was charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure.

Police say one of the differences between the two incidents is that although the prowler was seen without pants on in surveillance video, no one saw him in person.

Clayton police say they are continuing to ask anyone to call 911 right way if they see any suspicious activity in the neighborhood.