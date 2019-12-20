Missing Texas mom possibly found dead in trunk, family says; 1-month-old daughter found alive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The search for a missing mother and newborn baby may have ended with bittersweet news.

Heidi Broussard, 33, may have been found dead in a car trunk in Jersey Village, Texas, Thursday night, according to NBC News.

Margot Carey, her now-1-month-old daughter, was reportedly found alive and in good condition.

Broussard's mother told NBC News the body has not been officially identified by the medical examiner but it is believed to be that of the missing woman.

Police have been looking for the woman and her newborn baby who have been missing since Dec. 12, and the baby's father has been pleading for the public's help.

Broussard was last seen with her daughter when she dropped off another child at an elementary school about 7:30 a.m., the Austin Police Department said.

Police said they believe Broussard returned home with her baby before they both disappeared. They were reported missing to police at 7:30 p.m., officials said.

Shane Carey, the father of Broussard's children, last week told KEYE that the last time he talked to her was around 8 a.m. thatThursday.

Speaking through tears, Carey said that when he returned home from work that day at 2 p.m., Broussard and their daughter were nowhere to be found, KEYE reported. He said that he received a call from the school that Broussard had not picked up their son, so he went to pick him up.

"I went and picked up my son, and she wasn't home again, so then that's whenever I just called the police," Carey told the station.

He said nothing was out of place at the home, and he pleaded with the public for help.

"If you see an awesome mom with a baby walking around or in a suspicious van or car or anything that looks suspicious, just please give somebody a call," he said.

Broussard's parents told KEYE their daughter would not have left without taking her son, too.

"As far as her leaving on her own accord, no," David Broussard said. "You can't make me believe that in a thousand years."

The couple traveled from Louisiana to Austin when they heard that Heidi and their granddaughter were missing.

"We won't give up hope, we won't let go, because we do believe they're coming home," Tammy Broussard said.