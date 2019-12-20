Guilford County Sheriff’s Office searching for man accused of breaking into cars, stealing credit cards

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a person who has used stolen credit cards from several car break-ins in the county, according to a news release.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office got multiple reports of break-ins in the 3600 block of Cooper’s Farm Court and the 3600 and 4220 blocks of Brookhaven Court in the Forest Oaks area.

Multiple unlocked vehicles and an unlocked garage were rummaged through and items were stolen.

Shortly after, stolen credit cards were used at multiple retail businesses in Greensboro.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office got more reports of car break-ins, as well as a shed break-in, in the 200 block of Forestdale Road and the 100 block of

Knollwood Court in Jamestown.

The suspect again used stolen credit cards from the vehicles at businesses shortly after.

On both days, the suspect was seen driving a small silver four-door sedan. On Friday, the sheriff’s office released surveillance images of the suspect and the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.