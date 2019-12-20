In Friday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses GM which recalled hundreds of thousands of vehicles due to a brake problem, over 267 million Facebook users who had their information exposed in a public database and college enrollment which dropped 11% in the last eight years.
GM recalls 9000,000 vehicles over brake problems, 267 million Facebook users have information exposed and more
‘Frozen 2’ grosses $124 million in US and Canada over 5-day weekend, Adobe expects record sales for Cyber Monday and more
FCC approves merger of T-Mobile and Sprint, milk prices rising worldwide over increased demand and more
Krispy Kreme’s ‘Day of the Dozens’ returns, Facebook and Google drop on Glassdoor’s top workplaces ranking and more
Coal remains main source of global energy, Ford launches presales for electric Mustang and more
Dunkin’ to phase out foam coffee cups, Hulu to raise prices for online TV bundle and more
Electronics are your best bet on Black Friday, Christmas ham could cost more this year and more
-
Disney+ plagued by technical issues on launch day, study finds students who use Facebook more get lower grades and more
American household debt sits at record $14 trillion, White House possible working on new tax cuts and more
Liquor taxes could go up 400% if Congress doesn’t extend a current tax cut, Greensboro ranked among top cities for people over 50 and more
NC-based Bojangles to expand into 4 new states, China lifts ban on US poultry and more
Chick-fil-A launches new dine-in mobile ordering, Ford announces largest electric vehicle charging network in US and more
Google takes middle ground with plan to police political ads, gas prices to hit 5-year high near Thanksgiving and more
Wells Fargo to refund some customers over confusing service fees, AT&T launches next 5G network in December and more